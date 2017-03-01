ATB Predicts Agriculture, Agri-food and Tourism To Boost Alberta Economy

Analysts say agriculture, agri-food and tourism will help lead the way in boosting Alberta’s economy in 2017.

ATB Financial’s latest outlook forecasts GDP growth of 2.2 per cent in 2017.

The release adds hog, wheat and canola prices have gone up recently and tourism could experience another record-setting year.

The energy sector continues to stabilize, and is expected to see soft growth in investment and employment. ATB adds while Alberta will see economic growth, the labour market will lag in recovery. It expects employers to remain hesitant to hire for at least the first half of the year.

-Posted by CW (With information from ATB)