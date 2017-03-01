Drug Seizures Lead To Charges for Two Arrested in Peace River

A search of a home led to the arrest of a man and woman in Peace River on Monday, February 27, 2017.

RCMP say they seized over 14 grams of Methamphetamine, over 15 grams of Cocaine, and 20 oxycodine pills. Police also located over $2,000 in Canadian Currency and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

Jeremiah Emil Gloor, 34, was released on a cash recognizance to appear in Peace River Provincial Court, March 13, 2017. A court date is still being set for the woman from Peace River who has not been named. She has charges pending and details of her charges and court appearance will be released at a later date.

RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

