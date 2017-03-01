Peace Regional RCMP Free Car Seat Inspections

Residents in the Peace River area have access to free infant/child car seat inspections.

According to Cst. Adam George the Peace Regional RCMP detachment has two members trained in car seat installation. They’re willing to inspect seats for proper installation and fit.

All children are required to be properly restrained in a child car seat until they are at least 40 lbs or 6-years-old. Tickets for offences are $155.00. It is also recommended that children stay in a booster seat until they properly fit the seat and seat belt. Most seat belts are made to fit someone at least 4’9″ tall. RCMP add children 12-years-old and under or under 100 lbs are safest in the back seat.

Call the detachment at 780-624-6677 for details or to book an appointment.

