Charges Pending for Grimshaw Woman After Police Seize Drugs and Guns

Charges are pending for a 19-year-old woman from Grimshaw.

Police arrested the woman, who has not been named, after a search warrant was executed at a rural residence north of Grimshaw, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Peace Regional RCMP initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that originated from the residence they had searched. The driver was arrested at the traffic stop and illicit drugs were found in the vehicle.

The woman was also found to be currently bound by conditions of release in relation to a criminal investigation originating out of Grande Prairie.

At the residence, police located and seized a small quantity of methamphetamine, three high capacity prohibited firearm magazines, an insecure rifle and a sawed off prohibited rifle. Police also located paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

“This is good police work, that has removed a sawed off prohibited weapon from the community ”, said Staff Sergeant Brent Meyer, Detachment Commander of Peace Regional RCMP, in a release.

RCMP continue to investigate and charges against the suspect are pending for the items seized as well as the breaches of recognizance.

