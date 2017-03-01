Width and Speed Restrictions on Sunny Valley Road Bridge

Width and speed restrictions are now in effect for the Sunny Valley Road Bridge in the County of Northern Lights.

A release says the County was notified by AECOM, an engineering Bridge consultant hired by Alberta Transportation, on February 27, 2017, the Sunny Valley Bridge is in poor structural condition and has been downgraded to a level two rating out nine.

Restrictions are expected to be in effect for at least a year.

The County adds the problem with the bridge, constructed in 2007, is related to the lightweight aggregates used in the construction of the concrete girders. Traffic must be limited to the centre of the bridge.

The typical lifespan of newer bridges such as this is expected to be 70 to 80 years before requiring major work. Alberta Transportation advises there are 35 to 40 bridges in the province affected by this problem. Work is expected to continues between the County of Northern Lights, Alberta Transportation and other Municipalities on a resolution and funding alternatives for the necessary repairs.

