AHS Reminds Parents of Importance of Mumps Immunization

Peace Region parents are being reminded to keep up to date with their mumps immunization.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) sent a memo out to students, parents and staff of Alberta schools on February 21, 2017. AHS says mumps can be prevented through immunization (vaccine).

“Outbreaks of mumps in Manitoba and the United States in the past several months are a reminder that vaccine-preventable infections, including mumps, are still a risk to health, including here in Alberta,” said the Alberta Medical Officers of Health in the memo.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that can often cause swelling and pain in the jaw (one or both cheeks may look swollen). Some people with mumps won’t have gland swelling, and some may feel like they have a bad cold or influenza instead. It can cause serious complications that affect the brain (meningitis), the testicles (orchitis), the ovaries (oophoritis), or the pancreas (pancreatitis).

AHS adds the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, and the MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella [chickenpox]) vaccine, both protect against mumps.

-Posted by CW (With information from AHS)