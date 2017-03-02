Alberta Making Moves Towards Slashing Certain School Fees

Alberta parents could possibly not have to pay certain school fees next year.

A release says the Government of Alberta has tabled Bill 1: An Act to Reduce School Fees. If passed, parents will no longer have to pay school fees for instructional supplies or materials (textbooks, workbooks, photocopying and printing or paper supplies) or for eligible students taking the bus to their designated schools.

“Our government believes in a publicly funded education system and school fees should not be a barrier to kids getting a good start in life, no matter their circumstance.” said David Eggen, Minister of Education, in the release.

According to Alberta, the two fees cost Alberta families more than $50 million each year and account for approximately 25% of the total fees charged to parents. Bill 1 would result in amendments to the School Act, and the creation of a new school fees regulation before the start of the 2017/18 school year.