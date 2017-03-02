Alberta To Focus on Creating Jobs, Making Life Affordable and Protecting Public Services

The Provincial NDP government plans to focus on creating jobs, making life more affordable and protecting public services in the 2017 legislative session.

It released the Throne Speech on Thursday, March 2, 2017, officially marks the halfway point of their current term in office.

A release says reducing school fees, building new schools, standing up in court for the Trans Mountain Pipeline, working with the federal government to create good oilfield service jobs, implementing a consumer bill of rights and expanding protections for victims of sexual and domestic assault are among key initiatives that will define Alberta’s next legislative session.

“Though the world around us may be growing more uncertain, your government will remain focused. Now is not the time to let our steady hand waver. As we have from the start, we will continue to create jobs, diversify our economy and protect the health and education services families need,” said Premier Rachel Notley, in the release.

The release adds government will continue to find ways to reduce costs and bring overall government spending down, but not at the expense of the jobs, services and supports Alberta families rely on.

Click here to see detailed highlights of the speech.

-Posted by CW