AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

March 2, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7466 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3382 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6091 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6415 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7105 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4071 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1454 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1943 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.66 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,586.39 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

21,072.51 points
April Crude Oil Contract

$52.90 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$2.792 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)