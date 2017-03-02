Flu Claims More Lives in Alberta

The flu continues to claim lives in Alberta.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has recorded 47 flu-related deaths so far in the 2016/17 season. It’s still better than the 62 reported last season.

According to the Weekly Report #20, one more death in the North zone was recorded since Report #19. The North still has the least amount of deaths with a total of four.

AHS has administered 90,264 vaccines in the North Zone this season, while 79 North Zone residents have been admitted to hospital while having lab-confirmed influenza.

-Posted by CW