Grande Prairie RCMP Arrest Man Following Stabbing

A man from Grande Prairie faces several charges after stabbing another person.

RCMP say they received a complaint that a truck had been stolen from a work site in the North end of Grande Prairie on March 1, 2017, at approximately 6 a.m. Two witnesses followed it to a rural location where a collision occurred between the stolen vehicle and the witness vehicle.

A physical altercation then ensued between the driver of the stolen vehicle and one of the witnesses was stabbed. The suspect then fled the area on foot ending up on Grande Prairie Airport property where he crossed a runway. No planes were landing or taking off at this time. The airport was forced to close the runways for a short period of time. The suspect fled the airport property into a field where he was tracked and apprehended by police with the assistance of Grande Prairie Police Dog services.

The injured witness was taken to hospital by EMS with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Braedon Zobatar, 21, from Grande Prairie, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

× Aggravated Assault

× Possession of Break in Instruments

× Theft of Motor Vehicle

× Assault with a weapon x 2

× Breaking and Entering with Intent

× Mischief

× Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public

× Resist Arrest

× Breach of Recognizance x 12

Zobatar remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance on March 6, 2017.

If you have any information about this or any other investigation(s), please call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 830-5701.

-Posted by CW