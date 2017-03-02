Grande Prairie RCMP Charge Two after Break & Enter Investigation

A man and woman have been charged after Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence on February 28, 2017, at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Police say the two stole several guns and other property from the home.

Just before 5 p.m. the homeowner located the suspect vehicle and contacted police. The vehicle had stopped in a rural location and the female fled into a wooded area. The man continued driving towards the Elmworth area, where the suspect proceeded to get the vehicle stuck on a back road. He then allegedly lit the vehicle on fire and walked away. Shortly after, police arrived and took him into custody without incident. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from Whitecourt. The female was apprehended a short time later by Beaverlodge RCMP with the assistance of the Grande Prairie Police Dog Services Unit.

Jeremia Johnston, 37, from Saskatchewan has been charged with the following Criminal Code Offences:

Break and Enter to a residence

Arson

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000 x 3

Breach

Theft Under $5000 x 3

Possession of a Weapon Contrary to an Order x 2

Possess a Firearm Without a Licence x 3

Desiree Johnston, 33, from Hythe, has been charged with the following Criminal Code Offences:

Break and Enter to a residence

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000 x 2

Theft Under $5000 x 3

Fail to Comply with Recognizance x 3

Possess a Firearm Without a Licence x 3

Both have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 6, 2017.

If you have any information about this or any other investigation(s), please call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 830-5701.

