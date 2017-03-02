Peace River Pride Society Looking for Volunteers

The Peace River Pride Society is planning this year’s Pride Weekend.

President Angie Makrakos says they need volunteers.

“We’re looking for members to join the committee to help plan the event,” said Makrakos. “We also need people to help on the weekend of the event.”

The event is set to take place on June 9 & 10, 2017.

One area she says they need help with is for the activity on the Friday night.

“I’d like to steer it towards the younger youth to be able to come in,” she said. “We’re looking for an activity for all ages. I’m just not sure if we’re going to be doing it at the bowling alley, or if we’re going to change it up a bit.”

Saturday’s event will include both the Pride Parade and the movie. She says the committee will be looking into what activity they want to do for the evening.

“Anyone who wants to help out with the event can give me a call or text,” said Makrakos. “We welcome any support that then can offer.”

Makrakos can be reached at 780-219-7412. Anyone who prefers email can send a message to PeaceRiverPrideSociety@hotmail.com.

