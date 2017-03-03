AFAC Doing Survey on Watering Livestock

Alberta Farm Animal Care (AFAC) is partnering with students of the University of Alberta once again.

It’s conducting another survey, this time on Producer Perceptions of Water Quality on Alberta’s Livestock. They want to know the impact on drinking water on the livestock sector’s health and performance.

In an email, the AFAC says the students are from the university’s Animal and Health Science Department, and are under the supervision of Dr. Daniel Barreda.

The information collected will be used for the student’s Capstone Project. To complete the survey, click on this link here.

Earlier, they conducted a survey on culling cattle and transportation.

– Posted by BET