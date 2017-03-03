NDP Pushes Trans Mountian Pipeline, Work on Orphan Oil Wells in Throne Speech

The NDP delivered their Throne Speech yesterday in the Alberta Legislature.

One of the key initiatives discussed was standing up for the Trans Mountain Pipeline, and in court if need be.

The AM 610 Newsroom spoke with Marg McCuaig-Boyd, the province’s Energy Minister and the MLA for Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to get to a yes on its approval,” said McCuaig-Boyd. “And we need to continue to stand up for Alberta, so we can get these pipelines build. It’s because it’s about jobs, and it’s about the economy.”

McCuaig-Boyd adds that the province’s pipelines are among the safest in the country.

“We have taken meaningful action on climate change,” she said. “And we are very proud of our energy industry. And by doing this, we will be standing up for Alberta’s interest in court, if needed.”

Also discussed during the speech was how the province plans to work with the federal government to create good oilfield service jobs.

“We know there’s a problem in Alberta in regards to orphan oil wells,” said McCuaig-Boyd. “We have been in discussions with the federal government, and we continue to work with industry in Ottawa on a possible solution.

“Putting in the Throne Speech shows that there’s a great opportunity for Alberta,” she continued. “The reason is not only to address an environmental issue, but to put Albertans back to work and support our economy.”

She also cites the recent purchase from Shell of the Carmon Creek project in the Peace River area by Kineticor.

“It’s going to play a part in our new electricity framework when we do the capacity markets,” she said. “And it’s going to provide more opportunities in the Peace Region.”

Other initiatives discussed include building new schools, and making the lives of Albertans more affordable.

One idea includes eliminating school fees for instructional supplies or for some students who take the bus.

