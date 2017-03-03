AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7446 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3417 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6084 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6432 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7061 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4158 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1416 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1944 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.48 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,570.06 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,976.26 points
April Crude Oil Contract

$53.18 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$2.788 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)