Alberta’s Cattle Population Holding Steady

Alberta’s population remains stable… Cattle population, that is.

Numbers from Statistics Canada show that there are 4.85-million head in the province, representing about 40 percent in all of Canada.

When only beef cattle are factored in, Alberta represents about half of Alberta’s population.

96 percent of Alberta’s cattle are beef, while the rest are dairy cattle.

In a news release, ATB Financial says the populations recovered over the last decade, starting with a scare with Mad Cow Disease in 2003, which cut total herd sizes by about a tenth.

The bank adds that it recovered three years later, but then fell again due to oversupply in North America. After reaching a low point in 2011, the population of cattle held mostly steady.

– Posted by BET