Grande Prairie RCMP Looking Into Car Crash into a Home

Grande Prairie RCMP continues to look into a collision early Friday afternoon.

Mounties say that a vehicle impacted with the corner of a residence on the North side of the city, after it veered off the road at 132 Avenue and crashed through a fence.

Police on the scene determined that the 68-year-old male driver from La Glace was experiencing a medical condition at the time.

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Although the residence was occupied at that time, no one was injured. But police say there was extensive damage done to the residence.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by Phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Posted by BET