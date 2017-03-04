Seven Suspects are Charged After Extensive Search & Seizure in Peace River

A search and seizure has lead to seven arrests in Peace River.

Peace Regional RCMP executed two search warrants on Friday a residence on 82 Avenue and 94 Street.

The accused, 31-year-old Eugene L’Hirondelle of Peace River, 42-year-old Lilly Lizotte of Grimshaw, 47-year-old Darren Taylor of Peace River, 35-year-old Kimberly Stranaghan of Peace River, 27-year-old Travis Cardinal of Peace River, 29-year-old Deva Ominayak of Cadotte Lake, as well as an unidentified man from McLennan, are all facing a total of 57 charges, including 44 firearms offences and five for breach of recognizance.

During the search, police seized 220.4 grams of heroin, 37.9 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, 230 grams of cannabis marijuana, 120.5 grams of hash, 10 tablets of Ecstasy, $1,000 cash, a number of pills and powders yet to be determined, 12 long-barrel guns (one with an altered serial number), one sawed-off prohibited shotgun, two handguns, and one prohibited 30-round magazine.

The six named suspects are remanded in custody, and will appear in court on Monday, March 6, 2017. Darren Taylor also faces seven counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The unidentified man was transported to an Edmonton-area hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. Mounties say the injuries are not related to the search warrant, or with police involvement.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Authorities say that more charges are pending.

– Posted by BET