Charges Pending in Drug Seizure against Two High Level Men

Various Drug Charges are pending against two men from the High Level area.

RCMP executed a search warrant on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at a home in the Deerglen Trailer Park.

As a result, about 2.5 ounces of Cocaine was seized, with a street value of $7,200 to $9,000.

Mounties also took $1,000 in cash, along with other items related to the distribution of controlled substances.

The charges the men face range from Simple Possession to Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of the Proceeds of Crime.

As Judicial Hearings haven’t been held yet, formal charges have not been laid. Therefore, police say no names can be released at this time.

– Posted by BET