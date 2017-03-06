Fairview Ski Hill Feasibility Study

The Fairview Ski Hill is conducting a feasibility study to see if snowmaking is realistic.

A release from the board of members says they discussed the threat of not opening the hill for the second straight year on February 7, 2017. Ski hill General Manager Gord Nicholson reported all of the inspections, training and work necessary to open the hill have been done but the conditions at the hill are still unfavourable for opening.

Town CAO Daryl Greenhill confirmed Council has approved $1,000 to help cover the costs of the study in an email to the AM610 Newsroom.

“It’s a little disheartening right now but Mother Nature hasn’t been able to provide enough snow for the hill to open yet this year,” said Darian Armstrong, Ski Hill President, in a report.

Armstrong has consulted with head operations staff at Snow Valley in Edmonton and Journeymen millwright and lead snowmaker at Nitehawk in Grande Prairie regarding snowmaking. Board members concluded it is possible to capture enough water on land adjacent to the hill to provide an economical and adequate water source that would allow for snowmaking.

The report adds members of the public have asked about making snow for years, but it’s always been discounted as ‘probably’ being to expensive’ and no one has actually looked into the costs of building and maintaining a system.

The Hill has approached Journeymen Millwright John Gibbons from Nitehawk. Gibbons has offered to initiate a feasibility study for the hill that would encompass, water collection and retention, as well as the type of equipment and estimated costs to set up and operate snowmaking for the Fairview Ski Hill.

