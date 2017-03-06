High Prairie RCMP Arrest Four Suspects

High Prairie RCMP arrested four individuals on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 for property crimes related to several break and enters within High Prairie over the past several months. The group face a multitude of charges.

In total, 15 Criminal Code charges, 4 Controlled Drug and Substance Act charges and 3 Traffic Safety Act charges have been laid.

Muriel Paige Gladue, 21, of Peace River, Joseph Douglas Campbell, 27, of High Prairie, and Dorian Anakian Harvey, 19, of Valleyview have been remanded into custody with a court appearance schedule in High Prairie on Monday, March 6, 2017. Leslie Michael Auger, 36, of High Prairie was released on conditions and scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 20, 2017 in High Prairie.

“Our members did a fantastic job finding those responsible for these crimes. High Prairie RCMP will continue to work with our partners to ensure our community is safe,” says High Prairie Detachment Commander, Sgt. George Cameron.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash award.

– Posted by KL