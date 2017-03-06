Indigenous Language Instructors Engage In Cree Language Immersion Camp

Federal and Provincial funding has helped Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council (KTC) and Northland School Division No. 61 (NSD61) hold four workshops for Indigenous Language Instructors in 2016-2017. The primary purpose of the workshops is to build capacity and strengthen language and culture.

“When we started these workshops, it was finding out what our Cree and Dene Language Instructors need and what supports we can provide,” said Lorraine Cardinal-Roy, Director of First Nations, Métis and Inuit Education, in a release. “These workshops are based on needs for KTC and NSD61 instructors”

The fourth workshop was a Cree Language Immersion Camp located at the Marten Lakes Wilderness Camp – Northern Lakes College Campus (February 27-March 3). All activities were conducted in the Cree language. A Dene immersion camp is planned at a later date.

“I encourage Indigenous Language Instructors to speak Cree or Dene the minute they enter the school,” said Lorraine Cardinal-Roy, in the release. “Speak Cree and Dene in the hallway constantly all the time. And if there’s other Cree and Dene speakers in the school continue to speak the language so students will continue to hear that.”

Indigenous Language Instructors began learning how to translate the program of studies into teachable moments in September 2016.

“I am learning how to better manage my daily plans, long range plans and lesson plans and to do more Total Physical Response (TPR) with the students,” said Loreen Auger, Cree Language Instructor at Little Buffalo School, in the release.

The KTC-NSD61 workshops supports the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action number 13, 14 and 15 which speaks to preserving Indigenous language and culture.

