Kids Asked To Submit Names For 14 RCMP Foals

The RCMP want help naming 14 foals for Canada 150.

A winner will be selected from each province and territory. The horses come from the RCMP breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario. In addition, for the first time, an entry submitted by a school class will be selected.

To qualify, entries must meet the following criteria:

names must begin with the letter “O”;

an individual entry must include a child’s first name only, school, city, province or territory and email address;

school class entries must include the teacher’s name, school, city, province or territory and email address;

entrants must be 14 years old or younger;

only one entry per child will be eligible; and

on-line entries must be received no later than April 30, 2017.

Winning names will be chosen by instructors of the RCMP Musical Ride Branch in May.

Children can submit their entries online at Name the foal contest. To send entries through the mail, ensure it is postmarked no later than April 26, 2017 to:

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Musical Ride Branch

c/o RCMP Name the Foal Contest

PO Box 8900

Ottawa, ON K1G 3J2