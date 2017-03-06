Man Arrested in Grande Prairie Following Report of Firearm

Grande Prairie RCMP arrested a man without incident for outstanding warrants on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Police say at approximately 9:30 a.m., they received a report of a man with a firearm at a motel on the North side of the City. A witness said a man had knocked on the door to his room and then asked for help. The male then showed what the witness believed to be a firearm and left the room.

RCMP eventually located and arrested the suspect. A firearm has not been located in relation to this matter. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 830-5701. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW