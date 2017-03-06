Province Making Apprentice Training Award Available for More

More Albertans have access to the Apprentice Training Award.

The Government of Alberta is providing financial assistance for up to 1,000 more apprentices to continue their technical training by March 31, 2017. It blames an increase in demand. In fall 2016, the province invested $1.5 million in the Apprentice Training Award to assist 1,500 unemployed apprentices. The award provides $1,000 to help reduce financial barriers for apprentices returning to their technical training.

“In a tough economy, the Apprentice Training Award is making life more affordable for everyday Albertans who want to resume technical training while they are on the path back to work. This program allows Alberta’s apprentices to continue their training so they can get good jobs as Alberta’s economy grows and diversifies,” said Marlin Schmidt, Minister, Advanced Education, in a release.