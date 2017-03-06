Provincewide Improvement Initiative Helps Cut Average ‘Door-To-Needle’ Time by Half

Stroke response time in Alberta has been cut in half.

According to Alberta Health Services, the 17 treatment centres are now among the fastest in the world in giving patients the clot-busting drug tPA (tissue Plasminogen Activator).

A year-long quality improvement initiative brought average door-to-needle times down from about 70 minutes to 36 minutes.

AHS adds an improvement of this degree and across such a large geographical area has not yet been reported elsewhere in the world.

