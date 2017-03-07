Gold Award for Econo Lodge Inn & Suites in High Level

National recognition for a local hotel.

The Econo Lodge Inn & Suites in High Level is a recipient of the 2017 Choice Hotels Canada Gold Hospitality Award. To qualify, properties must excel in a variety of categories including guest satisfaction and independent quality reviews. Gold recipients were chosen from among 320 Choice Hotels Canada properties.

“To be counted among this year’s Gold Award winners is an absolute honour,” said hotel General Manager Tareq Morad, in a release. “We take tremendous pride in being a member of the Choice Hotels Canada family of brands, and take our commitment to excellence and to delivering the highest standard of guest service very seriously, it’s our top priority.”

The Comfort Inn & Suites in Fox Creek and the Fort St. John Econo Lodge also received awards.

