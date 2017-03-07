NEB Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project Hearings April 4-7

The oral portion of hearings for the Wyndwood Pipeline Expansion Project is set.

The National Energy Boards (NEB) says it will hear oral statements from interested Parties in Dawson Creek, British Columbia, April 4-7, 2017. Interested Aboriginal Intervenors may also present oral traditional evidence during that time.

Those that want to present need to notify the Board. Only scheduled participants will be allowed an opportunity to speak. Intentions to participate must be submitted by March 17, 2017. The NEB announced plans to hold hearings in February 2017.

The proposed Project would be located south-west of Chetwynd, B.C., and is a loop of Westcoast’s existing Fort St. John Mainline. It’s expected to require a peak construction workforce of 400 people, with 80 jobs from the local area and 74 offered outside of B.C. Project construction costs estimate $41.5 million dollars to occur within Alberta.

People who are unable to attend will be able to follow the live audio broadcast or access transcripts of the oral portions through the Board’s website.

Details on the location and schedule will be provided after all interested Parties have been contacted.

-Posted by CW (With information from the NEB)