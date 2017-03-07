Province Trying To Remove Legal Limitation Periods for Sexual and Domestic Violence Survivors

The Government of Alberta is trying to increase access to the legal system for survivors of sexual and domestic violence through new legislation.

If passed, Bill 2, An Act to Remove Barriers for Survivors of Sexual and Domestic Violence, would amend existing legislation to remove time limits to bring forward civil claims.

“By eliminating limitation periods, we are making space for survivors of sexual and domestic violence to come forward when they are ready. We respect the time it may take to do this. If passed, Bill 2 will improve the lives of these Albertans,” said Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, in a release.