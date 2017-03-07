Province Trying To Remove Legal Limitation Periods for Sexual and Domestic Violence Survivors

The Government of Alberta is trying to increase access to the legal system for survivors of sexual and domestic violence through new legislation.
If passed, Bill 2, An Act to Remove Barriers for Survivors of Sexual and Domestic Violence, would amend existing legislation to remove time limits to bring forward civil claims.
“By eliminating limitation periods, we are making space for survivors of sexual and domestic violence to come forward when they are ready. We respect the time it may take to do this. If passed, Bill 2 will improve the lives of these Albertans,” said Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, in a release.
According to the current Limitations Act, any civil claim arising from an assault must be started within two years from when the person knows of the incident.
If passed, Bill 2 would remove limitation periods for the following types of claims:
- sexual assault
- sexual misconduct involving a minor, intimate relationship or dependant
- non-sexual assault involving a minor, intimate relationship or dependant
The Province says the proposed changes recognize how some survivors can take longer to come forward with claims.
