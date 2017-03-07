SARDA to Host Farmer Appreciation Event Next Week

The Smoky Applied Research and Demonstration Association (SARDA) are hosting a Farmer Appreciation Event next week.

The evening of dinner and entertainment is set to go at the Chevalier Centre in Falher on Friday, March 17, 2017.

Tickets are available now for $40 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.sarda.ca/events/.

Cocktails start at 6 PM, followed by dinner at 7 PM, and then the entertainment from 9 to 11 PM.

Acts performing during the evening include Edmonton-born comedian Howie Miller, as well as ventriloquist Norma McKnight.

