Alberta’s Women Entrepreneurs PeerSpark Receiving Funding Through CARES

Support is coming to Alberta Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).
The Alberta government says AWE will receive $101,863 in funding through the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program for PeerSpark.
AWE’s PeerSpark program brings together like-minded women entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for accelerated business growth in a peer group setting. Programs start in April and November 2017.
“Entrepreneurs are people who see opportunity where others might only see challenges. They put a lot on the line to start their own business and bring their new products and new ideas to market. We know small businesses with this kind of support see a much higher growth rate than the national average, strengthening our economy – and making life better for Albertans. In short, when women in business do well, Alberta does well,” said Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, in a release.
Graduates of AWE’s PeerSpark program report an average year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 20 percent and an average of one to two new jobs created, with some businesses doubling in size within two years.
The CARES program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities for the first intake. The second intake will run from April 1 to May 31, 2017. Click here for information on how to apply.
-Posted by CW (With information from the Alberta Government)