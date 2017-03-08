Alberta’s Women Entrepreneurs PeerSpark Receiving Funding Through CARES

AWE’s PeerSpark program brings together like-minded women entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for accelerated business growth in a peer group setting. Programs start in April and November 2017.

“Entrepreneurs are people who see opportunity where others might only see challenges. They put a lot on the line to start their own business and bring their new products and new ideas to market. We know small businesses with this kind of support see a much higher growth rate than the national average, strengthening our economy – and making life better for Albertans. In short, when women in business do well, Alberta does well,” said Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, in a release.

Graduates of AWE’s PeerSpark program report an average year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 20 percent and an average of one to two new jobs created, with some businesses doubling in size within two years.