AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7428 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3482 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6105 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6382 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7031 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4219 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1263 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1951 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.40 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,610.77 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,892.11 points
|April Crude Oil Contract
|
$51.66 US per barrel
|April Natural Gas Contract
|
$2.925 US per mmBTU
