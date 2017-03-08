Peace River Area Monitoring Program Community Open House March 9

Peace River area residents have a chance to learn more about air quality monitoring in the region.

The Peace River Area Monitoring Program (PRAMP) Committee is holding a Community Open House on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The event will go from 5-8 p.m. at Java Domain in Peace River.

The Board of Directors, including representatives from local and provincial government, community members and industry will be in attendance. The Peace River Area Monitoring Program Committee is a not-for-profit society that monitors and reports on air quality in the Peace River Area.

For more information contact Karla Reesor, Executive Director, at 403-807-2995 or email karlareesor@movingfwd.ca

