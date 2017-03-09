4H Clubs Holding Shows & Sales in Peace Country this coming June

Various shows and sales are coming up this summer for the Peace Country’s 4H Clubs.

The first one is set to happen at the High Prairie Agriplex on June 3, 2017, from 10 AM to 6 PM. The event will be hosted by the Coyote Acres and the Kinuso Lakeside 4H Clubs. About 23 head of cattle are expected to be on sale. For more information on this event, contact Leo Plante at 780-805-5327, or Sherry Monteith at 780-523-2836.

The next event goes on June 5 at the J.E. Hawker Pavilion at the GPRC Fairview Campus from 1 to 7 PM. About 25 head of cattle are expected to be on sale, and the event is being hosted by the Fairview and Montagneuse Multi clubs. Contact Nicole Heck at 780-835-1543 or Andrea Hale at 780-835-1062 for more information.

It’s Silver Valley’s turn on June 7. The Savanna, Eaglesham and Woking 4H clubs will host their event from 10:30 AM to 7:30 PM at the Savanna Rec Plex. More information can be found by calling Ken Dolen at 780-351-2223. About 42 head of cattle is expected to be on the market.

And then, the Berwyn Multi-Coveralls club will hold their show and sale on June 17 at the Lac Cardinal Pioneer Village Museum in Grimshaw. The timing of the event will be announced at a later date. Anyone interested can contact Paul Franz at 780-618-5983 for more information.

