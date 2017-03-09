AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7400 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3505 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6087 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6427 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.6996 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4292 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.1178 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1954 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.23 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,511.29 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
20,868.99 points
|April Crude Oil Contract
|
$49.12 US per barrel
|April Natural Gas Contract
|
$2.966 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)