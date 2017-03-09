AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7400 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3505 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6087 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6427 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.6996 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4292 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1178 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1954 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.23 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,511.29 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,868.99 points
April Crude Oil Contract

$49.12 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$2.966 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)