Faust RCMP Arrest 42-year-old Man after Lengthy Pursuit

Faust RCMP has a 42-year-old man in custody, and is now facing several charges related to a couple of vehicle thefts.

Officers had conducted a traffic stop on at 11:45 AM on Wednesday near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734, where they halted a vehicle stolen out of the Slave Lake area the previous evening.

The suspect stopped the vehicle, but then fled into a wooded area. As he fled, police heard what they believed was a shot from a firearm. Police then believe he barricaded himself in an empty building nearby. After searching the building, they were unable to locate the suspect.

A witness then said the man stole another vehicle in the area while brandishing what was believed to be a firearm. The driver of that vehicle was not injured, and the suspect fled.

Road blocks were set up along the surrounding area. A short time later, police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33 between Highway 2 and Swan Hills. After a brief pursuit, the suspect lost control and collided into a ditch.

The armed suspect barricaded himself in the vehicle, and then threatened to commit suicide as officers approached. At 12 Midnight on Thursday, officers arrested the suspect without incident. The man suffered minor injuries, and was treated and released from hospital into police custody.

At this time, the suspect cannot be named, as swearing of information in this case is pending.

Multiple police agencies were involved in the capture of this suspect, including the Faust, High Prairie, Slave Lake and Swan Hills RCMP detachments, as well as Police Dog Services from Peace River and Grande Prairie.

