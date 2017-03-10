AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

March 10, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7429 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3465 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6108 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6366 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.6959 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4360 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1358 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1945 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.32 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,466.19 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,872.00 points
April Crude Oil Contract

$48.87 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$2.994 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)