Charges Laid in Theft of Vehicle with Armed Suspect

RCMP have laid charges to 42-year-old Charles Edward Bleakley. The charges come following an incident on Wednesday involving a suspect in a stolen vehicle who later stole another vehicle resulting in a short pursuit with RCMP and an armed and barricaded situation.

Bleakley is charged with 24 criminal code charges:

– Fail to stop for a police officer (x 2)

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (x 2)

– Possession of property obtained by crime, over $5,000

– Operate a motor vehicle while disqualified (x 2)

– Resist arrest

– Discharge a firearm with intent to wound

– Possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose

– Uttering a threat to cause death

– Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 2)

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (x 2)

– Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (x 3)

– Robbery

– Theft of a motor vehicle

– Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition (x 2)

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x 2)

Bleakley remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Slave Lake on March 15, 2017 via CCTV.

All matters relating to Bleakley will now be before the courts.

