Grande Prairie RCMP Search for Missing Man

The search is on for a missing 42-year-old man.

Grande Prairie RCMP says that 42-year-old Andre Charles (Delaine) Rozon (pictured) was reported missing on Thursday, March 9, 2017. He was most recently seen around Christmas 2016, and had last contacted his family around two weeks ago.

Rozon is described as 5’7”, Caucasian, 155 lbs, with red hair, green eyes, and numerous tattoos, on his back (names), his neck (tribal) and his arms (tribal, tiger and dragon).

Mounties want to locate and speak with Mr. Rozon as soon as possible.

Anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts, or have recently been in contact with him, is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Posted by BET