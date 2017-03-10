PRSD Continues to Discuss Plans for Centralization to Grimshaw

The Peace River School Division (PRSD) held their regular board meeting on March 7.

One of the main topics up for discussion was the centralization of services to the Town of Grimshaw.

In an email, Communications Coordinator Vanessa Burns says that trustees have decided to defer the presentation of information on this subject until their board meeting to be held on April 18, 2017. She says the decision will allow management more time to gather the information requested and required.

At a previous meeting on February 7, the board had directed management to bring back information regarding the real estate value of the Fairview Support Services building. Trustees had also directed Superintendent Paul Bennett to talk with Peace River CAO Chris Parker on opportunities for partnership.

The presentation at the April 18 board meeting will take place at 1 PM. The public is welcome to attend. Anyone who wants to make presentations to the board needs to inform the PRSD Central Office no later than April 13, 2017.

– Posted by BET