Grande Prairie RCMP Continue to Look for Missing Youth

Grande Prairie RCMP continues to look for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Mary Estelle was reported missing in the Swan City on Friday, March 10. She is described as 5’1”, 115 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

This is the second time in a three-week period that she’s been reported missing. On February 24, Mary and a friend went missing for two days, before both were found by RCMP.

Also, back in September 2016, she and another friend disappeared for a couple of days before officers were able to locate them.

There is a general concern for her well-being, and Mounties want to locate and speak with the teen as soon as possible.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or has other information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

