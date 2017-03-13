Mayor’s Minute: Episode 5

The AM 610 Newsroom’s Fifth Edition of the Mayor’s Minute, with Peace River Mayor Tom Tarpey, covers a variety of topics, chiefly the town’s Downtown Revitalization Efforts.

With the election coming up in October 2017, we also asked him if he plans to run for re-election, and what council hopes to accomplish before the vote happens.

The roughly seven-minute interview was conducted following the council meeting on March 13, 2017. You can hear the complete interview by clicking the link below…

– Posted by BET