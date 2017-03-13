Peace River Looking for a Contractor to Build Peace Regional Rec Centre

The Town of Peace River is looking for a contractor.

In an email, Communications Coordinator Adam Dietrich says that they need one to build the new Peace Regional Recreational Centre.

General can now submit their expression of interest to the Town Office until 2 PM on Monday, March 27, 2017.

Dietrich says that the town fully expects to be fully tendering construction by the first week of April.

Each expression of interest shall describe a single point of contact for the request, a firm description and history, the capacity to undertake the project, a list of the contractor’s Project Management and Site Supervisor personnel to be assigned to the project, a list of three similar projects completed over the last seven years, the company’s safety policy, as well as its quality assurance and control procedures.

Further information can be found by clicking the link here.

– Posted by BET