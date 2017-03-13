PRSD Marks Substitute Teachers’ Week

Peace River School Division (PRSD) is celebrating Substitute Teachers’ Appreciation Week.

It goes from March 13 to 17, 2017.

Board of Trustee Chairperson Darren Kuester says they want to take the time to acknowledge their contributions.

“We recognize Substitute Teachers Week every year,” said Kuester. “It’s a small way of saying thank you, and we very much appreciate everything our substitute teachers do for us, as well as our students and staff.”

He adds that they play an important part in keeping the classrooms running.

“They are kind of the unsung heroes of this school division,” Kuester continued. “If there were no substitute teachers, then we count on other teachers to cover classes, and that’s not good for either class if that teacher is trying to cover both.”

Kuester says they do often have a shortage of substitute teachers in the area, and that they are always looking for more.

“Any certified teacher can be put on our sub list,” he said. “They have to just get in touch with the PRSD’s Human Resources Department. We always count on our subs to come in and fill the void if there are any teachers who are unable to come in at any given time.”

Kuester says subs often come in with little notice, and can cover a variety of teaching duties, which can also include planning, parent meetings, supervision duties, as well as grading for teachers absent for long periods.

“We thank our subs for their flexibility, passion, care and dedication,” said Kuester. “We’re grateful for the positive difference you make in the lives of students, staff, families and school communities.”

