House Fire in Fox Lake

Members of the Fort Vermilion RCMP Detachment are investigating a house fire in the community of Fox Lake. The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 and may have resulted in the death(s) of one or more people.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Fort Vermilion RCMP Detachment received a report of a fire in a residence located in Fox Lake. The local fire department had responded to the blaze and was able to extinguish it.

At the time of writing, all but two of the residents of the home have been located. The scene has been secured and police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire and to determine whether there have been any fatalities.

Additional details are not available at this time, however, new information will be provided to the media through an updated media release.