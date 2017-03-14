Peace Region Healthcare Attraction & Retention Committee Recognizes Health Care Workers, Looking for New Members

The Peace Region Healthcare Attraction & Retention Committee’s Terms of Reference were discussed at the latest Peace River Town Council meeting.

Councillor Tanin Behnke says they’ve met a couple of times, and are putting together a plan for acknowledging the health care workers in our community.

“We are also looking to expand our committee,” said Behnke. “We currently have four openings for members of the general public to fill.”

Deputy Mayor Elaine Manzer discusses what each person would need to do to get on this committee.

“They can go to the Town’s website, and send in their information indicating their interest,” said Manzer. “The other four municipalities involved with the committee will also have this on their websites as well.”

At this point, Manzer says the new doctors in town seem pretty pleased with the recognition for the work they do, as well as with the warm welcome they’ve received, as well as working within the facilities located within the area.

