Peace Regional RCMP took a man in custody this morning.

It comes after a series of incidents, including vehicle and property damage in the Berwyn area between March 13 and 14, 2017.

Witnesses say that the man cut himself in the process of committing a crime.

Reports say the suspect was taken to hospital, and then would be placed in custody.

The AM 610 Newsroom has reached out to RCMP for more details.

