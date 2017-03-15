Effective March 17th at 8AM, there is a Frozen Conditions use only Ban within the Northern Sunrise County. During non frozen conditions the percentages of axle weights for county roads are as follows: TWP 840 to Hwy 688 to Peace Regional Waste Management is at 100%, Sunrise Road is at 100%, South Harmon Valley Road extension to RR 185 going east is at 100%, Secondary Hwy 688 to St. Isidore is at 90%, St. Isidore south to North Harmon Valley Road is at 75%, Haig Lake Road is at 75% and all other paved and gravel roads are at 75%. For more info, call 624 0013.