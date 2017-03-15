Spring Brings More Road Bans in Peace & Mackenzie Region

Spring is set to officially begin on Monday, March 20, 2017.

And with it, comes the warmer weather that melts all the snow and ice.

So, as a result, various municipalities have begun putting Road Bans in place.

One, Northern Sunrise County, has a “Frozen Conditions Use Only Ban” set to take effect on Friday. A link to all the roads affected can be found here.

As the various bans continue, residents and truckers are asked to monitor the signs, and watch for any local restrictions throughout the Peace and Mackenzie regions.

